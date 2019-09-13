Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Northern Powergrid takes action to support electric vehicles

John Wood · 13 September, 2019
electric car charging

Northern Powergrid, the electricity distribution business for North East England, Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire, has revealed the steps it is taking to support the electrification of transport in its region.

The ‘Maximising the value of electric vehicles for our customers’ report provides guidance for local authorities, fleet managers and others tasked with electric vehicle (EV) rollouts, intended to make it as simple as possible to connect new charging infrastructure.

Those responsible for installing new EV charging points in the company’s territory are also called on to involve Northern Powergrid in the planning phase.

“Our vision is to ensure that the uptake of EVs and the associated infrastructure is for the benefit of all electricity customers – not just those who can afford the first wave of electric vehicles,” said Anda Baumerte, sustainability manager at Northern Powergrid.

“We recognise that this will require on-going work and we want to actively involve our stakeholders in the process.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.3563.90140.80128.93
East Midlands132.1271.23141.73128.82
London131.70142.12129.26
North East130.66140.60128.17
North West131.39140.18128.47
Northern Ireland129.03134.10126.35
Scotland131.70139.60128.79
South East132.7358.90141.28129.68
South West131.9563.90140.12128.70
Wales130.9855.70137.19127.82
West Midlands131.6066.90140.32129.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.2384.90140.57128.52
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Extra MSA Group submits £70m motorway ser...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Supermarkets blamed by RAC as fuel prices...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training