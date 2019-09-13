Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Report calls for action over attacks on shopworkers

John Wood · 13 September, 2019
police blue light

New research from City University of London calling for greater action from the Government to tackle violence against shopworkers has been welcomed by the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS).

The research, which was commissioned by the Co-op, references the ACS Crime Report, which shows that there were almost 10,000 incidents of violence against shopworkers in the convenience sector last year, 40% resulting in injury of staff.

The report calls for:

• a post implementation review of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act;

• new legislation to introduce tougher penalties for attacks on retail workers;

• drug testing on arrests for shop theft and violence against shopworkers.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “This is an important report that highlights the need for a holistic approach to tackling violence and crime in the retail sector. The top trigger for violence and abuse of shopworkers is dealing with shop thieves, yet shop theft offences are often screened out through cautions or fines that don’t tackle the root cause of offending.

“The Government’s commitment to 20,000 more police officers is a step in the right direction, but we also need reform of the justice system and a better system for reporting offences to the police.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.3563.90140.80128.93
East Midlands132.1271.23141.73128.82
London131.70142.12129.26
North East130.66140.60128.17
North West131.39140.18128.47
Northern Ireland129.03134.10126.35
Scotland131.70139.60128.79
South East132.7358.90141.28129.68
South West131.9563.90140.12128.70
Wales130.9855.70137.19127.82
West Midlands131.6066.90140.32129.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.2384.90140.57128.52
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Extra MSA Group submits £70m motorway ser...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Supermarkets blamed by RAC as fuel prices...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training