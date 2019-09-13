Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Drive-off thief steals £950 of fuel from service station

John Wood · 13 September, 2019
CCTV image

Lancashire Police has launched a CCTV appeal after almost £1,000 worth of fuel was stolen from a service station in Chorley.

The incident took place at Charnock Richard Service Station at 11.45am on Tuesday, August 6.

A vehicle was filled with approximately £950 worth of fuel, before the driver got back into the car and drove off without paying.

Police are investigating the incident and have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information to help their enquiries.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We want to speak to the man in the CCTV about a theft of just under £1,000 worth of fuel from Charnock Richard Service Station.

“It happened at around 11:45am on Tuesday, 6 August. The vehicle was filled with around £950 worth of fuel and has driven off without paying.

“We believe the person in the CCTV could have information which will help our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or email 2615@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Food Hygiene Training