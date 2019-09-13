Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Armed robbers threaten female assistant with a blade

John Wood · 13 September, 2019
police tape

Detectives are appealing for information after a masked man threatened a female petrol station worker in Gateshead with a blade before fleeing with cash.

Police were alerted to an incident at the Jet petrol station off the A184 just after 9pm on Saturday September 7.

Two men – who covered their faces to conceal their identity – entered the garage and threatened a female worker with a blade. They demanded money and made off with about £300.

Nobody was injured, but the shop worker was left shaken by the incident.

CCTV has now been released and detectives from Northumbria Police’s Central CID department have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective sergeant Laura Stabler said: “This was an appalling incident and was absolutely terrifying for the innocent victim who was working in the garage.

“Two masked men entered the premises and acted aggressively, in possession of a bladed weapon, and threatened to harm the shop worker unless she bowed to their demands.

“The woman was ordered to hand over a quantity of cash from the till, before the offenders left the scene.

"We understand the men made off over the main road of the Felling Bypass after carrying out this offence – and we would like to hear if any motorists saw them or may have dashcam footage.

“A team of detectives are carrying out a number of inquiries and we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”

