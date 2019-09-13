Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Partners develop new Vimto confectionery products.

John Wood · 13 September, 2019

The UK’s largest confectionery distributor, IB Group, and drinks brand Vimto, have joined forces to create three confectionery products.

The Vimto Fizzy Mallow bag launched this month and priced at £1 (RRP) is a value bag for any consumer looking for a fun, fizzy take on the Vimto flavour. The bitesize marshmallows are bursting with the original Vimto secret flavour and covered in a fizzy coating. The bag has a euroslot for easy merchandising on a peg stand.

Also launching this month, Vimto LOLz are the latest lollipop to join the Vimto confectionery range. These chewy, juicy, fruity lollies are have the Vimto flavour and are suitable for vegetarians. In addition, they contain real fruit juice and are made with only natural colours. They weigh 12g and are sold in shelf-ready packaging containing 100 lollies.

Vimto Flying Saucers launched in July and are little disks of Vimto flavoured sherbet. Each saucer is printed with the Vimto logo and a short message from Vimto’s latest marketing campaigns – ‘You Cheeky Rascal’, ‘I See Vimto in You’ and ‘I Like You’. There are two pack formats to choose from, the 26g £1 price-marked pack from Bobby’s – available to independent stores or a 40g £1.00 (RRP) non-price-marked pack available to multiple grocers, multiple convenience stores, high street, leisure and forecourts.

Helen Bradshaw, marketing director, IB Group, said: “Our on-going partnership with Vimto is helping to support their ever-growing brand, now worth £87.9m. With our experience in confectionery, vast relationships with suppliers all over the world and extensive routes to market our main objective is to create fun, tasty confectionery that consumers love and retailers profit from.

“Watch this space over the next 12 months as we are busy working with Vimto to develop even more unique and exciting Vimto sweets for 2020, so keep your eyes peeled for future launches.”

Most read

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Extra MSA Group submits £70m motorway ser...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Supermarkets blamed by RAC as fuel prices...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

