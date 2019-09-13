Burton’s Biscuit Co gives Jammie Dodgers a festive makeover· 13 September, 2019
Burton’s Biscuit Company is unveiling new, limited edition festive designs of its Jammie Dodgers.
The biscuits’ embossed ‘splat’ is making way for three seasonal designs – a stocking, a star and a Christmas tree – plus a festive-themed pack for maximum impact on-shelf.
The Jammie Dodgers seasonal special will be joined by limited edition festive packs of other Burton’s biscuit brands, available from mid-September.
The Maryland Cookies brand is having a festive makeover, becoming ‘Merryland’ on packs of Maryland Cookies 230g. They will join the ‘Merryland’ Mini Cookies Sharebox - a seasonal transformation Maryland Mini Cookies.
Burton’s is also bringing back its festive limited edition design on the Cathedral City Baked Bites Share Box.
“Seasonal biscuits are a major opportunity for retailers, worth £169m last year,” said Isabel Lydall, category and insights controller at Burton’s Biscuit Company.
“We’re enabling them to make the most of this opportunity by stocking a Christmas product range that caters for the three seasonal biscuit occasions: in-home treating, novelty and gifting. Merchandising by these key occasions will make life easier for shoppers, enabling retailers to capitalise on increased demand.
“We’re confident that our colourful, festive-themed packs will attract shoppers to the biscuit fixture at a time when they’re looking for seasonal variations of some of their best-loved brands.”
