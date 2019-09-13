Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Cofresh extends its Indian Street Food range

John Wood · 13 September, 2019

Cofresh has extended its Indian Street Food range with the launch of three contemporary new Chips’N’Dip snacks, which bring together some of the most popular flavour combinations in individual packs.

The snacks are based on the idea of traditional tiffin boxes and combine authentic Indian ‘chips’ with dips in three different combinations – Chickpea Crackers with Spicy Tomato Dip, Lentil Scoops with Sweet Chilli Dip and Poppadums with Mango Chutney Dip.

They are all suitable for gluten-free and vegan diets.

“These new snacks are very much of the moment – they’re a unique new concept which deliver great taste and texture in one handy pack,” commented Debbie King, director of commercial sales and marketing at Cofresh. “They’re a great snack for consumers to enjoy at home with friends for a big night in, or as an alternative ‘to go’ lunch option.”

