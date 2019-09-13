Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Kinder Chocolate unveils £3.3m media investment

John Wood · 13 September, 2019

Kinder Chocolate is supporting its the new campaign – entitled A Little, A Lot – with a fully integrated marketing strategy aimed at parents, celebrating special family moments.

The campaign kicks off in this month as part of a multi-channel £3.3m media investment.

Levi Boorer, customer development director at Ferrero, said: “Having a proven, global initiative underpinning all Kinder Chocolate activations in the UK and Ireland is a first for the Kinder Chocolate brand. The alignment will help reiterate to shoppers the role that Kinder and its brands play in creating special moments of connection among family members.

“This new campaign comes at a time when the brand is in a good place, showing 9% value sell-out growth. Kinder Chocolate has become an established brand in the UK since its launch in 1968. During this time it’s become greatly trusted by parents for its high quality and controlled portions, and loved by all for its unique and great taste.”

020 8869 4000

www.yourperfectstore.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.3563.90140.80128.93
East Midlands132.1271.23141.73128.82
London131.70142.12129.26
North East130.66140.60128.17
North West131.39140.18128.47
Northern Ireland129.03134.10126.35
Scotland131.70139.60128.79
South East132.7358.90141.28129.68
South West131.9563.90140.12128.70
Wales130.9855.70137.19127.82
West Midlands131.6066.90140.32129.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.2384.90140.57128.52
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Extra MSA Group submits £70m motorway ser...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Supermarkets blamed by RAC as fuel prices...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training