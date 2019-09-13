Kinder Chocolate unveils £3.3m media investment

John Wood

Kinder Chocolate is supporting its the new campaign – entitled A Little, A Lot – with a fully integrated marketing strategy aimed at parents, celebrating special family moments.

The campaign kicks off in this month as part of a multi-channel £3.3m media investment.

Levi Boorer, customer development director at Ferrero, said: “Having a proven, global initiative underpinning all Kinder Chocolate activations in the UK and Ireland is a first for the Kinder Chocolate brand. The alignment will help reiterate to shoppers the role that Kinder and its brands play in creating special moments of connection among family members.

“This new campaign comes at a time when the brand is in a good place, showing 9% value sell-out growth. Kinder Chocolate has become an established brand in the UK since its launch in 1968. During this time it’s become greatly trusted by parents for its high quality and controlled portions, and loved by all for its unique and great taste.”

