Lucozade Ribena Suntory announces plastic plan

John Wood · 13 September, 2019

Lucozade Ribena Suntory, through its parent company Suntory Beverage and Food Europe (SBFE), has set out a plan to move to 100% sustainable plastic bottles within a decade, moving away from virgin plastic derived from fossil fuels.

By 2030 the company will aim to use plastic that has been previously used or bio-sourced (plant-based) to reach its 100% sustainable plastic packaging target.

By accelerating its existing efforts, and through supporting deposit return schemes across the UK, the company will initially use 50% sustainable plastic packaging (rpet) across primary packaging by 2025.

Peter Harding, CEO Suntory Beverage and Food Europe said: “It is our founding promise to coexist with people and nature. Plastic waste is not acceptable – and we are investing to find new and innovative solutions to address this global issue.

“Our priorities are limiting our impact on natural resources, eliminating waste, and reducing our carbon footprint. The changes and innovations we are making are massive – they are set to remove thousands of tonnes of new plastic made from fossil fuel from our manufacturing operations every year. This will also contribute to a significant reduction in CO2 emissions since sustainable plastic has a lower carbon footprint than making new plastic.”

