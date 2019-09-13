Inventor Competition launched as first winner is unveiled

John Wood

Cadbury Dairy Milk Choca-Latte, invented by Callum Clogher, is to become the latest addition to the Cadbury Dairy Milk range after winning a public vote that put him head to head against two other finalists in the brand’s Inventor Competition.

The winning flavour, of a mix of coffee cream and vanilla sandwiched between Cadbury Dairy Milk, will be on shelves across the UK and Ireland from this month.

To celebrate, Cadbury is calling on consumers to ‘go madbury for Cadbury’ as it relaunches the Inventor competition for the second year. From today, shoppers will have the chance to create their own Cadbury Dairy Milk bar, which could become the next addition to the Cadbury Dairy Milk family in 2020.

Claudia Miceli, senior brand manager at Cadbury at Mondelēz International, said: “We are very excited to reveal Callum as the winner of our first Cadbury Inventor Competition. His creation was both innovative and delicious and is set to be a real hit for retailers and their shoppers. We are thrilled to be re-launching the Cadbury Inventor Competition for a second year to help retailers continue to drive sales of this much-loved brand.”

Entries will be shortlisted when the competition closes at the end of September and given the chance to visit the Cadbury Chocolate Centre of Excellence in Bournville, the home of Cadbury, where they will work with chocolate experts to experiment with their ingredients and make their creations a reality. The three shortlisted bars will be available for consumers to purchase and vote for in 2020.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: