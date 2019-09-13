Full range of recyclable coffee cups makes its debut

John Wood

Frugalpac manufacturer of what it describes as the UK’s first fully recyclable coffee cup made of recycled paper, has revealed its full range.

It includes an innovative pulp molded alternative to plastic lids, the Frugal Lid, as well as a new ivy design for its Frugal Cup.

Seven months after large-scale production of the Frugal Cup began, Frugalpac has extended its sustainable offering in a move away from conventional polystyrene lids, with the newly available Frugal Lid. This pulp molded paper lid utilises dry-in-place technology and Forest Stewardship Council wood fibre to achieve a consistent high-quality pressed paper lid.

Frugalpac’s cup range now features four Frugalpac-branded styles. The latest ‘ivy’ design is intended to reflect the brand’s eco-credentials. Bespoke designs can also be commissioned through an in-house printing process.

George Rumble, sales manager of Frugalpac, commented: “In response to customer demand, we have developed a sustainable lid that’s fitting with the ethos of our recycled-paper cups. The lids look great, offering a premium finish that really complements the freshly designed range. The range of designs and the option to print bespoke branding offers operators the chance to put their own stamp on the Frugal Cup and fly the sustainable, recyclable flag. We’re excited to see the variety of cups and lids in coffee shops around the country.”

The Frugalpac range of cups and lids are available in three sizes: 8oz, 12oz and 16oz.

0843 557 8888

www.frugalpac.com/shop

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: