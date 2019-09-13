EDGEPoS tie-up with delivered wholesaler launches

John Wood

Rigg Service Station (Photo: )

Henderson Technology has unveiled the first three users of its EDGEPoS system in Scotland to benefit from its new link with the delivered wholesaler Fillshill.

They are all Jet-branded sites: Bypass Service Station Haddington, Rigg Service Station in Dunbar and Cooper Brothers at Newmains.

Darren Nickels, head of Henderson Technology, said: “We are delighted with our latest installs in Scotland. They are the first Jet-branded sites to benefit from the EDGEPoS system and all of the fuel features that it has to offer.

“All three service stations are also the first sites that will avail of the Fillshill wholesaler link we have developed. We couldn’t be prouder of our growing estate of EDGEPoS retailers in Scotland, England and Wales.”

Scott and Andrew Aitken, owners of Bypass Service Station and Rigg Service Station, said: “Henderson Technology invited us to Northern Ireland for an EDGEPoS study tour earlier this year. After seeing the system in a number of stores there, we were extremely impressed with how it coped in a range of size of stores and the advanced features offered on the system. It was an instant decision to proceed with EDGEPoS for our sites.”

Andrew Aitken added: “We were looking for the most innovative company that could fulfil our needs with state of the art technology. Henderson Technology has come up with the goods and EDGEPoS is the most cutting-edge technology of our times. It does more than what it says on the tin.”

Craig Brown, retail sales director of JW Filshill, said: “JW Filshill are a strong Scottish family run company who still follow many of our traditional values, while also being modern and forward thinking. We work with many innovative retailers, and when we looked at Henderson Technology and the EDGEPoS system, we saw these same values and progressive ideas from the company and the software.

“That’s why, here at JW Filshill, we are delighted to be associated with Henderson Technology and are proud to announce EDGEPoS as one of our preferred EPOS suppliers for fuel forecourts in Scotland and England. I look forward to working alongside Henderson Technology in more of our petrol forecourt sites.”

Nickels added: “With the launch of our innovative and cost-effective self-checkout solution for our retailers, and the launches of Appetite and Gander apps and future Ubamarket app integration, EDGEPoS really is the future of retail technology. We offer 24 / 7 support with every system, as we know that businesses do not stop at 5pm. We look forward to sharing the benefits that our team and our solution can offer with more retailers as we expand across all parts of the UK and Ireland.

“We have worked with all of our customers to ensure that Henderson Technology’s award-winning EPOS solution brings additional functionality and integrations which are much needed in the fuel forecourt and convenience sectors.”

02890 941900

www.henderson.technology

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: