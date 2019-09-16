New look, format and flavours for YOP

Merril Boulton

Drinkable yogurt brand YOP is set to make a splash instore this autumn as it launches a new look, format and flavours.

The 500g bottle format, which currently includes strawberry and raspberry, will be joined by the new 180g format this month.

Perfect for on-the-go snacking, the new pack size will be available in three flavours: Strawberry and Tropical. Consumers will be able to purchase the 180g bottles in four-packs, targeting families.

The launch will be supported by a £1million marketing spend over the next year, which includes shopper activity and a new media campaign.

Rosanne McDonnell, brand manager for YOP, said: “At YOP we’re on a mission to create nutritious fuel for teens. We haven’t invested this significantly in the brand for years. It is already really popular, so we’re excited to see what new heights the brand can go to with the updated look and format.

“Expanding into the multi-pack format gives us the opportunity to introduce a new on-the-go shopper to the category, as well as appealing to larger families.”

YOP is currently the only drinkable yogurt brand in growth +13% MAT TY. It contains no colourings and no artificial flavours, making it every day drinkable goodness. YOP is a source of calcium and Vitamin D.

