Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Fuel theft spree man jailed for 13 weeks

Tracy West · 18 September, 2019

A Bristol man who stole over £300-worth of fuel from six different forecourts on seven different occasions has been jailed for 13 weeks.

The Bristol Live website reported that 31-year old Jonathan Savage’s fuel theft spree took place between December 2018 and April 2019.

Savage stole £50.61-worth of petrol from Eastville Park Service Station in Muller Road on December 23. He then took £60.04-worth of fuel from Shell Arnos Castle Service Station in St Philips Causeway on January 2. His next target was St Andrews Service Station in Avonmouth, where he stole £70.33-worth of petrol on January 11. He went back to the St Andrews site on January 25, and made off with £40.35-worth of fuel. Savage then stole £60-worth from Gordano Services, at Junction 19 of the M5, on January 27. He then went to the Sainsbury's forecourt in Ashton, on March 17, where he stole an unknown amount of petrol. Savage finished his spree at Gloucester Road Shell Service Station in Horfield on April 9, stealing £30.19-worth of fuel.

Savage was sentenced to a 13-week jail term on September 4 at Bristol Magistrates Court and ordered to pay £396.52.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 16 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.91139.09127.72
East Midlands131.7067.90141.05127.78
London131.23140.26128.23
North East130.27143.10126.88
North West131.0561.90140.46127.66
Northern Ireland128.98134.61125.56
Scotland131.5452.70138.78127.59
South East132.3555.20140.48128.43
South West131.4959.90138.93127.63
Wales130.6864.90135.93126.92
West Midlands131.2068.90139.66127.86
Yorkshire & Humber130.9084.90142.07127.66
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Drive-off thief steals £950 of fuel from...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Exxon Mobil wins consent for £800m expans...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Drive-off thief steals £950 of fuel from...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Poll

See Results

Amid all the political turmoil, do you feel as prepared as you can be for EU exit on October 31, deal or no deal?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News