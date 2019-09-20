Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Two arrests at Extinction Rebellion refinery protest

Tracy West · 20 September, 2019

An Extinction Rebellion protest at the Valero Refinery in Pembroke ended last night with two arrests.

The protest at the refinery started at around 5.45am on Thursday September 19 with a group of people blocking entrances to the site. Police described the protest as ‘peaceful’ but it did cause significant disruption to local traffic near the site.

Press reports said that Valero had used diggers to open entrances across fields to bypass the protest and allow tankers and workers to reach the refinery. 

Specialist officers were sent to the scene and two protesters were arrested for unlawful obstruction of the highway and transferred to Haverfordwest custody. Others who took part then decided to end their protest and were reported for summons and the items they used were seized by the police. Last night all the protesters had left the area but police were maintaining high visibility patrols.

Superintendent Robyn Mason said: “Officers spoke to the protesters and partner agencies throughout the day to ensure a balance was maintained between allowing people the right to peaceful protest and the requirement to ensure the safety of, and minimise the disruption to, business and the community. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Today, Valero told Forecourt Trader everything was back to normal.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 16 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.91139.09127.72
East Midlands131.7067.90141.05127.78
London131.23140.26128.23
North East130.27143.10126.88
North West131.0561.90140.46127.66
Northern Ireland128.98134.61125.56
Scotland131.5452.70138.78127.59
South East132.3555.20140.48128.43
South West131.4959.90138.93127.63
Wales130.6864.90135.93126.92
West Midlands131.2068.90139.66127.86
Yorkshire & Humber130.9084.90142.07127.66
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Fuel prices set to rise following Saudi a...

Electric cars will just be 'cars' by 2030...

AF Blakemore relaunches first company-own...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Drive-off thief steals £950 of fuel from...

Extra MSA Group submits £70m motorway ser...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Poll

See Results

Amid all the political turmoil, do you feel as prepared as you can be for EU exit on October 31, deal or no deal?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News