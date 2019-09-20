Home · News · Latest News
Rat in kitchen forces forecourt closure· 20 September, 2019
In a statement, Applegreen said: "Our Cherry Orchard site has been temporarily closed following a pest control issue. We are conducting a full investigation into the incident, which falls well below our high operating standards. The health and safety of our customers is our first priority and we are taking this issue extremely seriously."
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|131.91
|139.09
|127.72
|East Midlands
|131.70
|67.90
|141.05
|127.78
|London
|131.23
|140.26
|128.23
|North East
|130.27
|143.10
|126.88
|North West
|131.05
|61.90
|140.46
|127.66
|Northern Ireland
|128.98
|134.61
|125.56
|Scotland
|131.54
|52.70
|138.78
|127.59
|South East
|132.35
|55.20
|140.48
|128.43
|South West
|131.49
|59.90
|138.93
|127.63
|Wales
|130.68
|64.90
|135.93
|126.92
|West Midlands
|131.20
|68.90
|139.66
|127.86
|Yorkshire & Humber
|130.90
|84.90
|142.07
|127.66