Rat in kitchen forces forecourt closure

Tracy West · 20 September, 2019

Applegreen has been forced to close its Cherry Orchard site in Dublin after a video showing a rat in the kitchen at the forecourt was circulated on social media.

The 23-second film shows a large brown rat emerging from a packaged loaf of bread, climbing across shelving then going behind what looks like an oven.

Ireland's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed that it was investigating the matter after it had received complaints ‘in relation to a video on social media depicting a rat in a food business’.

In a statement, Applegreen said: "Our Cherry Orchard site has been temporarily closed following a pest control issue. We are conducting a full investigation into the incident, which falls well below our high operating standards. The health and safety of our customers is our first priority and we are taking this issue extremely seriously."

