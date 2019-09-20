Euro 6 engines could boost diesel demand

Tracy West

Diesel cars could be set for a comeback thanks to cleaner Euro 6 standard cars now coming off lease and entering auction halls. That’s the view of Alex Wright, managing director of

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions (SVA), who believes that despite the controversy surrounding diesels, the appearance of Euro 6 standard vehicles in the used market will have a positive impact on sales of diesel vehicles overall and CO2 emissions.

He said: “Despite the tipping point having arrived for EV vehicles, we will see the diesel market recover and, due to the reduction in new diesel sales, the pendulum will swing back to an increased demand in the second-hand market.

“The new generation of petrol owners in an SUV will realise the extra running costs versus diesel, and when the green light is given by the government that these new generation diesels are actually helping the country reduce CO2 and NOx emissions, it will be accepted as a ‘green’ solution until EVs fully establish themselves.

“We must remember that petrol powertrains’ generate CO2 and NOx emissions too and, arguably, have progressed less than diesels in recent Euro standard iterations.”