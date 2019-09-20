Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Euro 6 engines could boost diesel demand

Tracy West · 20 September, 2019

Diesel cars could be set for a comeback thanks to cleaner Euro 6 standard cars now coming off lease and entering auction halls. That’s the view of Alex Wright, managing director of

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions (SVA), who believes that despite the controversy surrounding diesels, the appearance of Euro 6 standard vehicles in the used market will have a positive impact on sales of diesel vehicles overall and CO2 emissions.

He said: “Despite the tipping point having arrived for EV vehicles, we will see the diesel market recover and, due to the reduction in new diesel sales, the pendulum will swing back to an increased demand in the second-hand market.

“The new generation of petrol owners in an SUV will realise the extra running costs versus diesel, and when the green light is given by the government that these new generation diesels are actually helping the country reduce CO2 and NOx emissions, it will be accepted as a ‘green’ solution until EVs fully establish themselves.

“We must remember that petrol powertrains’ generate CO2 and NOx emissions too and, arguably, have progressed less than diesels in recent Euro standard iterations.”

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 16 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.91139.09127.72
East Midlands131.7067.90141.05127.78
London131.23140.26128.23
North East130.27143.10126.88
North West131.0561.90140.46127.66
Northern Ireland128.98134.61125.56
Scotland131.5452.70138.78127.59
South East132.3555.20140.48128.43
South West131.4959.90138.93127.63
Wales130.6864.90135.93126.92
West Midlands131.2068.90139.66127.86
Yorkshire & Humber130.9084.90142.07127.66
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Amid all the political turmoil, do you feel as prepared as you can be for EU exit on October 31, deal or no deal?

