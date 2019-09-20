Overhauled forecourt part of Co-op's £2.75m investment in North Wales

Merril Boulton

A newly refuburbished filling station is part of a combined investment of £2.75 million by the Co-op in two new-look food stores being relaunched in North Wales next week.

Its petrol filling station in Abergele Road, Old Colwyn, re-launches next Thursday, September 26, following a three-month, £1m, overhaul of the site infrastructure and food store. The programme of works – which started in June – has seen replacement tanks, forecourt and canopy. The project also includes customer car parking, bakery, Costa coffee dispenser, hot food, food-to-go and a focus on fresh, healthy foods. It will open between 5am – 11pm daily.

In Rhos-on-Sea, the Co-op has invested £1.75M to relocate to a larger site – also offering customer car parking, in-store bakery and Costa coffee – on Colwyn Avenue. The development has given a new lease of life to the former church hall which was disused and had fallen into a state of disrepair.

Both stores run on 100% renewable electricity, and bring a funding boost locally though the Co-op’s Membership scheme. Members receive a 5% reward when they purchase own-brand products and services, with the Co-op giving a further 1% to local causes.

There are offers and promotions in and around the stores to mark their opening. In addition, Co-op offers a 10% discount off groceries to TOTUM cardholders (the new name for the National Union of Students' extra card) to support students during their studies.

Carl Pettersson, Co-op area manager, said: “We have been receiving a great response and reaction to the improvements. Both stores enable Co-op to better serve the community. We are delighted to have the opportunity to make further significant investment in North Wales. Our aim is for the stores to operate at the heart of local life - a community hub. Making a difference and creating value in their communities through job creation, support for local causes and backing for Welsh agriculture and local suppliers. The investment is a great way for the Co-op to mark its 175th anniversary year!”

