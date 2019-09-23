Cadbury's limited-edition orange-flavoured Twirl variant hits the shelves

Cadbury has launched a limited-edition orange variant for Twirl single bar. Available from today (September 23), the product is available in 43g bars in cases of 48 units each.

The launch is aimed at consumers who are seeking new flavours and experiences from their chocolate choices. In 2018, flavours represented 24% of total adult singles confectionery sales and are growing 7% year-on-year with new limited-edition flavours delivering £16m in sales to the channel.

The limited-edition Cadbury Twirl Orange bar is likely to be popular with consumers, drawing footfall to store as shoppers seek the hotly-anticipated new product. Retailers are encouraged to order stocks early to avoid disappointment.

Radhika Pai, brand manager for Cadbury Twirl at Mondelēz International, says: “We are excited to introduce the UK’s first-ever Twirl flavour variant. We have worked hard to get the perfect blend of delicious Cadbury chocolate and orange. The trade response to the product has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident that consumers will love it too.”

The UK launch of limited-edition Cadbury Twirl Orange comes off the back of success in Australia and New Zealand.

The launch follows on the heels of the £2m ‘What makes it so twirly?’ marketing campaign which ran through the summer.

