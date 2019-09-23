Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Cadbury's limited-edition orange-flavoured Twirl variant hits the shelves

23 September, 2019

Cadbury has launched a limited-edition orange variant for Twirl single bar. Available from today (September 23), the product is available in 43g bars in cases of 48 units each.

The launch is aimed at consumers who are seeking new flavours and experiences from their chocolate choices. In 2018, flavours represented 24% of total adult singles confectionery sales and are growing 7% year-on-year with new limited-edition flavours delivering £16m in sales to the channel.

The limited-edition Cadbury Twirl Orange bar is likely to be popular with consumers, drawing footfall to store as shoppers seek the hotly-anticipated new product. Retailers are encouraged to order stocks early to avoid disappointment.

Radhika Pai, brand manager for Cadbury Twirl at Mondelēz International, says: “We are excited to introduce the UK’s first-ever Twirl flavour variant. We have worked hard to get the perfect blend of delicious Cadbury chocolate and orange. The trade response to the product has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident that consumers will love it too.”

The UK launch of limited-edition Cadbury Twirl Orange comes off the back of success in Australia and New Zealand. 

The launch follows on the heels of the £2m ‘What makes it so twirly?’ marketing campaign which ran through the summer.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 16 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.91139.09127.72
East Midlands131.7067.90141.05127.78
London131.23140.26128.23
North East130.27143.10126.88
North West131.0561.90140.46127.66
Northern Ireland128.98134.61125.56
Scotland131.5452.70138.78127.59
South East132.3555.20140.48128.43
South West131.4959.90138.93127.63
Wales130.6864.90135.93126.92
West Midlands131.2068.90139.66127.86
Yorkshire & Humber130.9084.90142.07127.66
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Electric cars will just be 'cars' by 2030...

AF Blakemore relaunches first company-own...

Fuel prices set to rise following Saudi a...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Drive-off thief steals £950 of fuel from...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Poll

See Results

Amid all the political turmoil, do you feel as prepared as you can be for EU exit on October 31, deal or no deal?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News