JTI expands American Spirit brand

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has today announced the expansion of its American Spirit brand, with the launch of American Spirit Essential Blue rolling tobacco, which comes in a 30g format and a new paper pouch pack.

The company says the Roll-Your-Own category shows no signs of slowing down, growing 7.6% year-on-year and generating sales of £2.7 billion a year, making it a must-stock for retailers.

Ross Hennessy, head of Sales at JTI UK, says: “We’ve responded to the market by introducing a unique offering for loyal customers. American Spirit Essential Blue provides a great opportunity for retailers to profit from this category, especially with the unique paper pouch format which is completely new to the JTI portfolio and the market.”

American Spirit Essential Blue has an RRP of £14 and is available in independent and convenience stores across London and selected wholesalers across London, Brighton and Bristol. The new product will be supported with a regional launch campaign including wholesale point-of-sale materials (POSM) and a salesforce focus.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: