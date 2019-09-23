Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

JTI expands American Spirit brand

23 September, 2019

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has today announced the expansion of its American Spirit brand, with the launch of American Spirit Essential Blue rolling tobacco, which comes in a 30g format and a new paper pouch pack.

The company says the Roll-Your-Own category shows no signs of slowing down, growing 7.6% year-on-year and generating sales of £2.7 billion a year, making it a must-stock for retailers.

Ross Hennessy, head of Sales at JTI UK, says: “We’ve responded to the market by introducing a unique offering for loyal customers. American Spirit Essential Blue provides a great opportunity for retailers to profit from this category, especially with the unique paper pouch format which is completely new to the JTI portfolio and the market.”

American Spirit Essential Blue has an RRP of £14 and is available in independent and convenience stores across London and selected wholesalers across London, Brighton and Bristol. The new product will be supported with a regional launch campaign including wholesale point-of-sale materials (POSM) and a salesforce focus.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 16 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.91139.09127.72
East Midlands131.7067.90141.05127.78
London131.23140.26128.23
North East130.27143.10126.88
North West131.0561.90140.46127.66
Northern Ireland128.98134.61125.56
Scotland131.5452.70138.78127.59
South East132.3555.20140.48128.43
South West131.4959.90138.93127.63
Wales130.6864.90135.93126.92
West Midlands131.2068.90139.66127.86
Yorkshire & Humber130.9084.90142.07127.66
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Electric cars will just be 'cars' by 2030...

AF Blakemore relaunches first company-own...

Fuel prices set to rise following Saudi a...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Drive-off thief steals £950 of fuel from...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Poll

See Results

Amid all the political turmoil, do you feel as prepared as you can be for EU exit on October 31, deal or no deal?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News