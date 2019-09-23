Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
McVitie's unveils team GB sponsorship in-store activations

23 September, 2019

With just under a year to go until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, McVitie’s has launched the first of its in-store activations as part of its Team GB sponsorship.

The well-known biscuit brand, which has been baking household favourites like McVitie’s Digestives, Hobnobs and Jaffa Cakes for 180 years, has launched a raft of in-store competitions celebrating the Team GB partnership – giving shoppers the chance to win high-value prizes such as a once in a lifetime trip to Tokyo. Shoppers will be able to enter the competitions online, by text or via store loyalty cards.

“We’re incredibly excited to be announcing the first of our in-store activations in support of Team GB,” said Sam Mitchell, general manager of McVitie’s at pladis UK&I.

“As we look ahead to the 2020 Olympic Games, we’ll be working alongside our retail partners to show our support for Team GB. It all kicks off with this series of exciting competitions which are sure to get the British public in the mood to cheer on the nation’s most loved sports team next year in Tokyo.”

On behalf of the British Olympic Association, which manages and leads Team GB, commercial director Tim Ellerton, said: “We’re excited that with just under a year to go until the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, McVitie’s is racing ahead and showing its support for Team GB. We look forward to what we’re sure will be a winning partnership with an iconic British brand.”

The brand will be rolling out on-pack messaging in the new year in support of the partnership and further activation through the line with advertising and PR.

