Rockstar launches new performance-boosting XD Power energy drink in two variants

Barr Soft Drinks is tapping into growing consumer interest in energy with additional functional benefits with the launch of new Rockstar XD POWER.

Available from early October and set to broaden the appeal of the big-can flavoured energy brand, Rockstar XD POWER is available in two 500ml variants, Blue Raz and Hardcore Apple.

The performance is delivered by 200mg of caffeine per can, complemented by branched chain amino acids which help fuel protein synthesis and muscle recovery. XD POWER also contains the signature Rockstar B vitamin blend which directly impact energy levels and brain function. Both variants are zero sugar and free from artificial flavours and colours.

“The launch of Rockstar XD POWER comes as performance energy drinks with added functionality are delivering high market growth in the USA,” says Adrian Troy, Barr Soft Drinks marketing director.

“This new product offers a different proposition to current energy products and will appeal to the 61% of men in the UK aged 16-34 who use supplements. In addition low calorie energy is in strong double-digit growth, so we are confident that Rockstar XD POWER will deliver incremental category growth for retailers.

“Sports and energy is growing at +8.6% which is significantly more than total soft drinks. This growth is being driven by big can energy which is growing at more than double the rate of mainstream energy,*2 making it a key category for retailers,” continues Troy.

Barr Soft Drinks recommends that retailers merchandise Rockstar XD POWER in the ‘on the go’ section of the chiller, where nearly one in two purchases is an energy drink, to meet the needs of shoppers on the lookout for this functional energy proposition.

