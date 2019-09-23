Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Wall's introduces first vegan range

23 September, 2019

Wall’s Pastry has launched its first vegan range. The line-up includes an on-the-go meat-free Vegan Jumbo Roll and BBQ Jackfruit Jumbo Roll, as well as snack-friendly four packs for both variants. The new additions are set to tap into the growing consumer demand for plant-based alternatives.

With over 200 years in the meat industry, market leader Wall’s Pastry has taken the decision to expand its popular portfolio to include a vegan range to offer its consumers more choice. The monumental move will open the brand up to the 91% of consumers who now follow flexitarian diets and the 3.5millon Brits who follow a strictly vegan diet.

Vegan Jumbo Roll (120g) is made with a special mix of minced mushrooms, oats and seasoning, wrapped in a light, vegan puff pastry. The BBQ Jackfruit Jumbo Roll (120g) is filled with flavourful pulled jackfruit and hickory smoked BBQ sauce. Both variants are also available in a snack-sized pack of four (4x30g).

Michael Holton, brand manager at Addo Food Group, says: “Meat remains at the heart of our business, but times are changing and we believe everyone should be able to enjoy our products, no matter what diet they follow. We have listened to our customers and wanted to offer vegan alternatives to our more traditional products. We have therefore spent a lot of time creating the perfect formula for our vegan range, to ensure we brought the best products possible to market – and we think they are worth the wait!

“We are confident that retailers will be able to capitalise on the growing opportunity plant-based alternatives provide, with a product that targets vegans as well as those simply looking to eat less meat.”

Both products feature clear ‘Plant Based’ labelling to ensure shopper confidence and the green and yellow colours provide on-shelf presence, with a large window to also help showcase the product.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 16 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.91139.09127.72
East Midlands131.7067.90141.05127.78
London131.23140.26128.23
North East130.27143.10126.88
North West131.0561.90140.46127.66
Northern Ireland128.98134.61125.56
Scotland131.5452.70138.78127.59
South East132.3555.20140.48128.43
South West131.4959.90138.93127.63
Wales130.6864.90135.93126.92
West Midlands131.2068.90139.66127.86
Yorkshire & Humber130.9084.90142.07127.66
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Electric cars will just be 'cars' by 2030...

AF Blakemore relaunches first company-own...

Fuel prices set to rise following Saudi a...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Drive-off thief steals £950 of fuel from...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Poll

See Results

Amid all the political turmoil, do you feel as prepared as you can be for EU exit on October 31, deal or no deal?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News