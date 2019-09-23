Wall's introduces first vegan range

Wall’s Pastry has launched its first vegan range. The line-up includes an on-the-go meat-free Vegan Jumbo Roll and BBQ Jackfruit Jumbo Roll, as well as snack-friendly four packs for both variants. The new additions are set to tap into the growing consumer demand for plant-based alternatives.

With over 200 years in the meat industry, market leader Wall’s Pastry has taken the decision to expand its popular portfolio to include a vegan range to offer its consumers more choice. The monumental move will open the brand up to the 91% of consumers who now follow flexitarian diets and the 3.5millon Brits who follow a strictly vegan diet.

Vegan Jumbo Roll (120g) is made with a special mix of minced mushrooms, oats and seasoning, wrapped in a light, vegan puff pastry. The BBQ Jackfruit Jumbo Roll (120g) is filled with flavourful pulled jackfruit and hickory smoked BBQ sauce. Both variants are also available in a snack-sized pack of four (4x30g).

Michael Holton, brand manager at Addo Food Group, says: “Meat remains at the heart of our business, but times are changing and we believe everyone should be able to enjoy our products, no matter what diet they follow. We have listened to our customers and wanted to offer vegan alternatives to our more traditional products. We have therefore spent a lot of time creating the perfect formula for our vegan range, to ensure we brought the best products possible to market – and we think they are worth the wait!

“We are confident that retailers will be able to capitalise on the growing opportunity plant-based alternatives provide, with a product that targets vegans as well as those simply looking to eat less meat.”

Both products feature clear ‘Plant Based’ labelling to ensure shopper confidence and the green and yellow colours provide on-shelf presence, with a large window to also help showcase the product.

