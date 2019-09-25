Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA organises Forecourt Roadshow in Belfast

John Wood · 25 September, 2019

The PRA will be presenting a Forecourt Roadshow in Belfast on Wednesday October 16, which will be supported by 30 major exhibitors.

The event will be at The Maldron Hotel, at Belfast International Airport, running from 12 noon to 7pm and includes a buffet lunch at 1pm and a champagne tea at 4pm.

From 2pm there will be PRA presentations including:

• PRA – market review 2019;

• Suresite – why companies need live wetstock monitoring;

• Edge Petrol – visualising your forecourt;

• Petroassist – Wayne fuel pumps and Hello Next EV charging solutions; and

• Henderson Technology – EDGEPos innovations.

To register click here, email thamesco@btconnect.com or phone 01474 320472.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.21139.71127.97
East Midlands132.10142.41128.05
London131.9860.90140.78128.43
North East130.78140.41127.12
North West131.4859.90138.65127.94
Northern Ireland129.35133.72126.04
Scotland132.00139.13127.59
South East132.8263.90140.86128.73
South West132.0461.80138.41127.74
Wales131.00136.81126.81
West Midlands131.71139.74128.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.3284.90139.64127.84
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Rat in kitchen forces forecourt closure

Euro 6 engines could boost diesel demand

No disruption to supplies following Extin...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Drive-off thief steals £950 of fuel from...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Poll

See Results

Amid all the political turmoil, do you feel as prepared as you can be for EU exit on October 31, deal or no deal?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News