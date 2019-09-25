PRA organises Forecourt Roadshow in Belfast

John Wood

The PRA will be presenting a Forecourt Roadshow in Belfast on Wednesday October 16, which will be supported by 30 major exhibitors.

The event will be at The Maldron Hotel, at Belfast International Airport, running from 12 noon to 7pm and includes a buffet lunch at 1pm and a champagne tea at 4pm.

From 2pm there will be PRA presentations including:

• PRA – market review 2019;

• Suresite – why companies need live wetstock monitoring;

• Edge Petrol – visualising your forecourt;

• Petroassist – Wayne fuel pumps and Hello Next EV charging solutions; and

• Henderson Technology – EDGEPos innovations.

To register click here, email thamesco@btconnect.com or phone 01474 320472.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: