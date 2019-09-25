Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevelopment of site

John Wood · 25 September, 2019
Euro Garages logo close-up

Top 50 Indie Euro Garages has commenced a £3.5m redevelopment of its Esso site at Scarborough Road Bridlington in East Yorkshire.

The scheme, which is expected to last until 2020 is expected to create 10 new job roles in addition to the current jobs at the site.

Tom Jeremiah, group planning director at Euro Garages, said: “We are really pleased to have gained planning permission at this site having worked closely with East Riding Council.

“The new development involves the demolition of the existing roadside services and delivering a new modern facility to serve motorists and local customers.

“This is part of our nationwide modernisation program and we are investing £3.5m at this site to provide a new petrol filling station and ancillary bakery.

“As well as benefiting our existing and new customers the development will also create new employment opportunities for people in the area. We look forward to opening the new services in spring 2020.”

The forecourt was previously refurbished in 2013, with new fuel tanks, pumps and a refitted canopy.

In the most recent Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies, published in March, Euro Garages was ranked second with 386 sites.

