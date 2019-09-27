Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Man charged with robbery at Morrisons petrol station

John Wood · 27 September, 2019
police handcuffs

A man has been charged with robbery and having a knife after a petrol station in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, was raided.

At around 10.20pm on Saturday 21 September, an employee at Morrisons petrol station, in Nottingham Road, called police to report that a man had gone into the shop with a knife.

He demanded the till while a second man stood at the door as a look-out. The robber took cash and the pair left in a Renault Clio.

The car was seen driving through Long Eaton an hour later and officers followed. The car was stopped in Haslemere Road and two men ran off.

Darren Clarke (34), of Clarence Road, Long Eaton, was arrested in the area and later charged with robbery, possessing a knife, taking the Clio without the owner’s consent and damaging a police car.

He appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 23, where he was remanded into custody ahead of his appearance at Derby Crown Court on Monday, October 21.

The second man has not been found.

