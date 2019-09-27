PRA arranges Business Breakout in Suffolk

John Wood

The PRA has arranged a Business Breakout in Suffolk at The Millennium Grandstand, Rowley Mile Racecourse, Newmarket, on Thursday October 3.

Coffee will be provided from 10am and there will be a free buffet lunch with opportunities to network.

Presentations will include:

• PRA – latest market update;

• Allego – electric vehicle charging offer for dealers;

• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;

• Edge Petrol – visualising your forecourt;

• CBE – innovations in EPOS technology;

• LCM – know your site, a health check for petrol filling stations; and

• Grip Hero – keeping your customners clean and the environment green.

To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: