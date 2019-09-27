PRA arranges Business Breakout in Suffolk· 27 September, 2019
The PRA has arranged a Business Breakout in Suffolk at The Millennium Grandstand, Rowley Mile Racecourse, Newmarket, on Thursday October 3.
Coffee will be provided from 10am and there will be a free buffet lunch with opportunities to network.
Presentations will include:
• PRA – latest market update;
• Allego – electric vehicle charging offer for dealers;
• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;
• Edge Petrol – visualising your forecourt;
• CBE – innovations in EPOS technology;
• LCM – know your site, a health check for petrol filling stations; and
• Grip Hero – keeping your customners clean and the environment green.
To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.21
|139.71
|127.97
|East Midlands
|132.10
|142.41
|128.05
|London
|131.98
|60.90
|140.78
|128.43
|North East
|130.78
|140.41
|127.12
|North West
|131.48
|59.90
|138.65
|127.94
|Northern Ireland
|129.35
|133.72
|126.04
|Scotland
|132.00
|139.13
|127.59
|South East
|132.82
|63.90
|140.86
|128.73
|South West
|132.04
|61.80
|138.41
|127.74
|Wales
|131.00
|136.81
|126.81
|West Midlands
|131.71
|139.74
|128.05
|Yorkshire & Humber
|131.32
|84.90
|139.64
|127.84