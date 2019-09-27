Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Car hits forecourt employee in drive-off

John Wood · 27 September, 2019
CCTV image
Gwent Police want to identify this man
  (Photo:  )

A car has hit a member of staff on a petrol station forecourt in south Wales as thieves drove off without paying for fuel.

The incident took place at around 11.10am on Monday 23 September at the petrol station on Blaina Road in Brynmawr.

A member of staff approached a black Ford Focus and spoke to the male driver and female passenger. The driver then drove at the employee, knocking him onto the bonnet of the vehicle and drove for a short distance before he fell to the floor.

Thankfully the employee was not seriously injured but he went to hospital with bruising to his hand.

The car drove off along Chapel Road in the direction of Nantyglo.

Gwent Police are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may recognise the man in CCTV images they have released (above).

They can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting ref 1900352065 or via the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

