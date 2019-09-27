Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Maxol wins planning permission for £6m motorway service area

John Wood · 27 September, 2019
Maxol Tanaghmore
Maxol Tanaghmore won the Forecourt Trader of the Year award last year
  (Photo:  )

Maxol Group has won planning permission for a £6m motorway service station in Newry, Northern Ireland.

The company submitted a planning application in August 2017 for a motorway service area (MSA) on the Armagh Road outside the city. It said it would bring 80 jobs during the construction phase and 60 full-time retail jobs.

A spokeswoman for the Maxol Group said: “I can confirm that planning permission has been granted by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and we very much welcome this decision.”

Maxol has 96 petrol stations in Northern Ireland, and the Newry site will be its second MSA. It’s other motorway service station, at Tannaghmore on the A26 between Antrim and Ballymena, won the Forecourt Trader of the Year award last year.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.21139.71127.97
East Midlands132.10142.41128.05
London131.9860.90140.78128.43
North East130.78140.41127.12
North West131.4859.90138.65127.94
Northern Ireland129.35133.72126.04
Scotland132.00139.13127.59
South East132.8263.90140.86128.73
South West132.0461.80138.41127.74
Wales131.00136.81126.81
West Midlands131.71139.74128.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.3284.90139.64127.84
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

