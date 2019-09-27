Maxol wins planning permission for £6m motorway service area

John Wood

Maxol Tanaghmore won the Forecourt Trader of the Year award last year (Photo: )

Maxol Group has won planning permission for a £6m motorway service station in Newry, Northern Ireland.

The company submitted a planning application in August 2017 for a motorway service area (MSA) on the Armagh Road outside the city. It said it would bring 80 jobs during the construction phase and 60 full-time retail jobs.

A spokeswoman for the Maxol Group said: “I can confirm that planning permission has been granted by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and we very much welcome this decision.”

Maxol has 96 petrol stations in Northern Ireland, and the Newry site will be its second MSA. It’s other motorway service station, at Tannaghmore on the A26 between Antrim and Ballymena, won the Forecourt Trader of the Year award last year.

