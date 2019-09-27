Grenade adds Peri Peri flavour to Go Nuts range· 27 September, 2019
Sports and nutrition brand Grenade has expanded its Go Nuts range, with a new vegan snacking flavour, Go Nuts Peri Peri.
Grenade CEO and founder Alan Barrett commented: “At Grenade we cater for all consumers from all walks of life. The Go Nuts range is 100% vegan, making it a tasty savoury protein-packed treat for consumers who follow a plant-based diet.
“The new and exciting flavour, Peri Peri, is a delicious new addition to the range sure to add a fiery kick to your day, leaving you completely satisfied. Who said healthy snacking has to be boring?”
