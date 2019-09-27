Grenade adds Peri Peri flavour to Go Nuts range

John Wood

Sports and nutrition brand Grenade has expanded its Go Nuts range, with a new vegan snacking flavour, Go Nuts Peri Peri.

Grenade CEO and founder Alan Barrett commented: “At Grenade we cater for all consumers from all walks of life. The Go Nuts range is 100% vegan, making it a tasty savoury protein-packed treat for consumers who follow a plant-based diet.

“The new and exciting flavour, Peri Peri, is a delicious new addition to the range sure to add a fiery kick to your day, leaving you completely satisfied. Who said healthy snacking has to be boring?”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: