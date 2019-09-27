Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

CCEP redesigns Sprite bottles to make them easier to recycle

John Wood · 27 September, 2019

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has unveiled a new ATL campaign to support the launch of its re-designed Sprite bottles that are easier to recycle.

The ‘Clear is the new Green’ campaign will educate consumers on the recyclability of the Sprite packaging. Consumers will see that the iconic green Sprite bottle has turned clear to make it easier to recycle back into new bottles.

The campaign is supported by an ALT campaign which will appear on over 6,000 display panels across the country.

The campaign is part of CCEP’s ongoing efforts to remove virgin plastic from circulation as it aims to double the amount of recycled PET used in all its plastic bottles, across 20 brands.

Earlier this year CCEP announced that Glacéau Smartwater bottles will be made from 100% recycled plastic by the end of the year, removing 3,100 tonnes of single-use plastic from circulation each year.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.21139.71127.97
East Midlands132.10142.41128.05
London131.9860.90140.78128.43
North East130.78140.41127.12
North West131.4859.90138.65127.94
Northern Ireland129.35133.72126.04
Scotland132.00139.13127.59
South East132.8263.90140.86128.73
South West132.0461.80138.41127.74
Wales131.00136.81126.81
West Midlands131.71139.74128.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.3284.90139.64127.84
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Applegreen expects greater benefits from...

Gulf Retail appoints new regional manager...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Rat in kitchen forces forecourt closure

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Poll

See Results

Amid all the political turmoil, do you feel as prepared as you can be for EU exit on October 31, deal or no deal?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News