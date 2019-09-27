CCEP redesigns Sprite bottles to make them easier to recycle

John Wood

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has unveiled a new ATL campaign to support the launch of its re-designed Sprite bottles that are easier to recycle.

The ‘Clear is the new Green’ campaign will educate consumers on the recyclability of the Sprite packaging. Consumers will see that the iconic green Sprite bottle has turned clear to make it easier to recycle back into new bottles.

The campaign is supported by an ALT campaign which will appear on over 6,000 display panels across the country.

The campaign is part of CCEP’s ongoing efforts to remove virgin plastic from circulation as it aims to double the amount of recycled PET used in all its plastic bottles, across 20 brands.

Earlier this year CCEP announced that Glacéau Smartwater bottles will be made from 100% recycled plastic by the end of the year, removing 3,100 tonnes of single-use plastic from circulation each year.

