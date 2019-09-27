New Sun Valley Nuts take inspiration from punk

John Wood

Sun Valley Nuts is launching a ‘Nuts For…’ range inspired by the British punk ethos and designed to attract the attentions of shoppers in search of snacks with serious stand-out.

Supplied in single serve 35g grab-and-go bags, the ‘Nuts For…’ sweet range is inspired by all-time favourite desserts, mixing premium nuts with fun and flavoursome ingredients for a permissible treat on the move.

The ‘Nuts For…’ savoury range, also in 35g grab-and-go bags, comes in three flavours.

Alison Robson, marketing manager at Sun Valley Nuts, commented: “The UK snacking market may be in the ascendancy, with three quarters of consumers indulging each day, but despite its success, it’s a category arguably suffering from a lack of interesting combinations and real personality.

“It’s high time that the UK went nuts for snacks that don’t follow the status quo. Twinning unique and delicious flavours and textures, the ‘Nuts For…’ range has been designed as a noisy and exciting backlash to conventional on-the-go options, helping wake UK shoppers from a snacking slumber.”

For easy merchandising and display the products come in shelf ready packaging and can also be supplied with a euroslot for clip strip merchandising.

