Cadbury expands its Brunch Bar range with new launches

John Wood · 27 September, 2019

Cadbury Brunch Bar is enabling retailers in the independent channel to expand their impulse biscuits range this autumn with the extension of one variety into a new format, and two brand-new launches.

Cadbury Brunch Bar Choc Chip will be available as a single bar for the first time to help drive on-the-go sales and the brand is also unveiling new Cadbury Brunch Bar Peanut Protein and Cadbury Brunch Bar Cranberry and Nuts Protein multipacks.

Anna Petsi, brand manager for Cadbury Brunch Bar at Mondelēz International, said: “Our research tells us that two in three cereal bar buyers are interested in protein bars, associating them with energy and broader health benefits. We know therefore that there is a great opportunity for retailers to tap into this demand, especially from a trusted brand like Cadbury Brunch Bar.

“The launch of the new Cadbury Brunch Bar flavours with added protein will bring new shoppers into the category for independent retailers and drive year-round sales of their biscuit range in store.

“Ninety nine per cent of cereal bar buyers see taste as the most important criterion when buying a protein bar, so by enabling consumers to enjoy the classic Cadbury taste combined with protein, the range is certainly set to be a hit with shoppers.

“The launch of a new single format for the popular Choc Chip flavour is another way Cadbury Brunch Bars are supporting the independent retail channel.”

