PRA arranges Business Breakout event in Shrewsbury

John Wood

The PRA will be staging a Business Breakout in Shrewsbury on Wednesday October 23.

It is being held at the Arthur Rowley Suite at Shrewsbury Town FC's Montgomery Waters Stadium.

Coffee will be provided from 10am and there will be a free buffet lunch with opportunities to network.

Presentations will include:

• PRA – latest market update;

• Allego – electric vehicle charging offer for dealers;

• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;

• Edge Petrol – visualising your forecourt;

• CBE – innovations in EPOS technology;

• Winckworth Sherwood LLP – commercial real-estate licensing legal update; and

• Grip Hero – keeping your customers clean and the environment green.

To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

