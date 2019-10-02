Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA arranges Business Breakout event in Shrewsbury

John Wood · 02 October, 2019
PRA breakout pic

The PRA will be staging a Business Breakout in Shrewsbury on Wednesday October 23.

It is being held at the Arthur Rowley Suite at Shrewsbury Town FC's Montgomery Waters Stadium.

Coffee will be provided from 10am and there will be a free buffet lunch with opportunities to network.

Presentations will include:

• PRA – latest market update;

• Allego – electric vehicle charging offer for dealers;

• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;

• Edge Petrol – visualising your forecourt;

• CBE – innovations in EPOS technology;

• Winckworth Sherwood LLP – commercial real-estate licensing legal update; and

• Grip Hero – keeping your customers clean and the environment green.

To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.53140.13128.04
East Midlands132.2168.40140.10128.04
London132.0960.40140.75128.51
North East131.11140.35127.37
North West131.78140.10127.94
Northern Ireland129.72132.90125.87
Scotland132.34139.06127.69
South East133.0557.70140.61128.53
South West132.17137.24127.93
Wales131.38136.42126.92
West Midlands131.94140.39128.00
Yorkshire & Humber131.53141.10127.80
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Maxol wins planning permission for £6m mo...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Applegreen expects greater benefits from...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Poll

See Results

Amid all the political turmoil, do you feel as prepared as you can be for EU exit on October 31, deal or no deal?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News