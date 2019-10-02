Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Co-op adds its 133 sites to UK Fuels card network

John Wood · 02 October, 2019
Eddie Jenkinson and James Higgins
Eddie Jenkinson (right) and James Higgins
  (Photo:  )

UK Fuels and The Co-op have signed an agreement to add Co-op filling stations to the UK Fuels network.

This will enable UK Fuel card holders to use their cards to purchase fuel at 133 Co-op sites nationwide. The Co-op deal means that the UK Fuels network now totals more than 2,950 sites with cards accepted at 75% of the UK’s independently owned filling stations.

The agreement with Co-op is one of the largest contracts signed by UK Fuels in the independently-owned sector and comes on the back of a 24% growth in the UK Fuels network last year.

“The Co-op has ambitious plans to increase our forecourt business and we see the agreement with UK Fuels as a key development,” said Eddie Jenkinson, national fuels manager, Co-op.

“It will enable UK Fuels card holders to use the Co-op operated forecourts at 133 locations across the UK. This will boost the numbers of people filling up with fuel and it will enable us to showcase food for now and food to go offers in forecourt convenience shops to new customers.”

James Higgins, head of UK Networks, UK Fuels, commented: “Long respected as the group behind the local grocery store, the Co-op is perfectly placed to meet the needs of the growing demand for convenience stores at filling stations. Many of our customers shop at the Co-op and with this milestone agreement, UK Fuels’ card holders will be able to fill up and shop at the same time.”

