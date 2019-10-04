Cashier attacked by robbers during theft from forecourt shop

John Wood

Police are appealing for information following a robbery at the BP garage in March, Cambridgeshire, in which a cashier was attacked.

The assault occurred after two men walked into the forecourt shop in Dartford Road and stole two bottles of wine at about 9.15pm on Sunday September 29.

A member of staff intervened and was attacked by the men as they left the building.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries, but the Cambs Times reported the victim was taken to hospital, and that blood was smeared on the door of the shop.

The first man was described as being of mixed race, about 30, with dark curly hair, and wore a grey hooded top and dark trousers.

The second man was described as white, about 30, with short light-brown hair, and wore a dark blue t-shirt and dark jeans.

Store manager Vee Jay told the Cambs Times that considerable damage had been caused during the altercation.

He said: “The man began to fight the cashier and started to throw stuff everywhere in the shop. He smashed items near the till and did a lot of damage to our business.”

Vee Jay added that his cashier was “ok and it's all settling down.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/69860/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report, or they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

