Top 50 Indie transfers two of its sites to BP dealer network

John Wood · 04 October, 2019
Ings Filling Station
Two forecourt sites owned by a Top 50 Indie have been added to the BP dealer network.

BP has signed deals with Auk Investments covering two sites in Kendal, Cumbria – Ings and Plantation Filling Stations – which had been under the Esso banner since 2011.

The sites have both been given a facelift and updated in line with BP branding and, since reopening in July 2019, have seen an increase in volume through both shop and fuel sales. The sites can now offer BPme rewards sign up and points collection to all existing and new customers.

Simon Hockings, director at Auk Investments, commented: “We are really pleased with the sites’ new look and the performance since converting to BP. The brand works well with our Lakes Local shop offer and we are looking forward to seeing further growth. We now have three sites with BP, including Greystones, so it’s an exciting time for us as we develop our forecourts with BP.”

Howard Nunn, BP UK sales manager, commented: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Auk Investment to three sites, consolidating our brand strength in this area of the Lake District. We look forward to seeing all three sites grow under the BP brand and would encourage dealers of any size to get in touch and find out more about partnership opportunities with BP.”

Keywords:

Related articles:

