Frieslandcampina introduces cold coffee brand

John Wood · 04 October, 2019

Frieslandcampina, the Dutch dairy giant, has launched an on-the-go cold coffee drink, Barista Coffee Co, exclusively to the convenience and wholesale sectors.

Initially launching the drink in two flavours of 250ml – traditional Caffe Latte, and Caramel Latte – FrieslandCampina has plans to release more flavours before the end of the year.

Packaged in a can that is designed to stand out on shelf, the product is intended to tap into the growing on-the-go market.

Referring to the exclusivity for the convenience and wholesale sectors, Wayne Thompson, business unit controller for out of home at FrieslandCampina, said: “Year on year, ready-to-drink coffee added more absolute value to the category than any other segment, so it makes absolute sense that we’d move into this space.

“Our commitment lies with our retailers. We want to ensure we’re giving them the tools they need to sell soft drinks successfully, and drive profitability. We’re really proud to have Barista Coffee Co as part of the FrieslandCampina portfolio and are excited that we’re able to offer such an innovative range of products.”

