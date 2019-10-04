Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Cadbury launches new mini bar format

John Wood · 04 October, 2019

Cadbury is introducing a new pack format to its range for convenience in order to respond to growing consumer demand for wellbeing offers through portion control.

New Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Bars, which will be available as single bars in a specially-created counter-top dispenser unit for the convenience channel, are designed to allow retailers to tap into this demand.

A larger pouch pack containing 8 of the 96 calorie bars, and individually-wrapped bars will also be available to shoppers.

Katrina Davison, brand manager for Cadbury Dairy Milk at Mondelēz International said: “With 114 years of heritage behind us and sales worth £520m, Cadbury Dairy Milk is perfectly positioned to bring adult consumers a new smaller format within chocolate. We know from our extensive consumer research that this six-chunk mini bar is the perfect size for shoppers looking for a little treat.

“This latest launch should be an addition, not an alternative to the wider range in order to drive sales incrementally. We can’t wait to see what shoppers think of this brand-new format.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.53140.13128.04
East Midlands132.2168.40140.10128.04
London132.0960.40140.75128.51
North East131.11140.35127.37
North West131.78140.10127.94
Northern Ireland129.72132.90125.87
Scotland132.34139.06127.69
South East133.0557.70140.61128.53
South West132.17137.24127.93
Wales131.38136.42126.92
West Midlands131.94140.39128.00
Yorkshire & Humber131.53141.10127.80
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Co-op adds its 133 sites to UK Fuels card...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Applegreen expects greater benefits from...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Poll

See Results

Amid all the political turmoil, do you feel as prepared as you can be for EU exit on October 31, deal or no deal?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News