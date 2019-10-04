Cadbury launches new mini bar format

John Wood

Cadbury is introducing a new pack format to its range for convenience in order to respond to growing consumer demand for wellbeing offers through portion control.

New Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Bars, which will be available as single bars in a specially-created counter-top dispenser unit for the convenience channel, are designed to allow retailers to tap into this demand.

A larger pouch pack containing 8 of the 96 calorie bars, and individually-wrapped bars will also be available to shoppers.

Katrina Davison, brand manager for Cadbury Dairy Milk at Mondelēz International said: “With 114 years of heritage behind us and sales worth £520m, Cadbury Dairy Milk is perfectly positioned to bring adult consumers a new smaller format within chocolate. We know from our extensive consumer research that this six-chunk mini bar is the perfect size for shoppers looking for a little treat.

“This latest launch should be an addition, not an alternative to the wider range in order to drive sales incrementally. We can’t wait to see what shoppers think of this brand-new format.”

