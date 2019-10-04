Hockenhull Garages installs Brenntag AdBlue dispenser

John Wood

Hockenhull Garages has installed a customer operated self-service unit (COSSU) manufactured by Brenntag to dispense AdBlue at its Shell garage in Corby.

Robert Spooner, operations director for Hockenhull Garages, said: “We developed this forecourt in 2017 and as part of the development installed two AdBlue dispensers. These proved to be a success and with high sales of 10 litre cans at Shell Corby we made the decision to look at a stand-alone pump.

“We came across Brenntag at the forecourt show at the NEC. The slimline design and the ease of fitting was a major factor in our decision. The whole process of installation was smooth and we are now ready to sell Adblue through the pump.”

Kevin Morgan, commercial director for Brenntag AdBlue, added: “It is fantastic news to collaborate with a company such as Hockenhull Garages. We designed the COSSU unit to increase merchandise revenue, improve profitability, and minimise disruption to the forecourt operations and fuel lane waiting times, and COSSU’s very small footprint and strong environmental credentials makes it an excellent choice for any forecourt. We look forward to continuing working with Hockenhull."

The COSSU was winner of the APEA Environmental Protection & Improvements Award 2018, and is described as an environmentally friendly alternative to using plastic containers.

The COSSU has a low flow rate nozzle coupled with adaptable storage connections, and is designed specifically to fit on the service bay with the air and water, to keep the fuel lanes free.

It can be programmed to dispense in discrete time slots (like an air dispenser), or to fill the vehicle AdBlue tank, when the nozzle will shut off automatically.

0113 387 9200

www.brenntag.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: