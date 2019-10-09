Dealers and LowCVP team up to counter perceptions on EV range

John Wood

An initiative to overcome the common perception that electric vehicles (EVs) have a lack of range has been launched by the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) and Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership (LowCVP).

The two organisations have together produced a Know Your Electric Range guide for consumers.

It is intended to help buyers understand that the new official electric range figures provided for new electric and plug-in hybrid cars are now much more accurate and reliable and give a better idea of what they may achieve.

This, say the partners, makes comparing and choosing the right car much easier and takes some of the uncertainty out of buying an electric vehicle.

NFDA, which represents franchised car and commercial vehicle retailers in the UK, will distribute the guide to its dealer members across the UK to help showroom buyers understand that the improved electric range figures for the latest fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars are achievable in real driving conditions.

LowCVP managing director Andy Eastlake commented: “Accelerating the move to low and zero-emissions transport can only happen if consumers have confidence in the new technologies they are being offered – yet too many are still sceptical about the range capabilities of the latest electric cars and have little faith in the official figures, which have previously proved optimistic.

“This guide aims to change this by making motorists (and dealers) aware of the greater reliability of today’s figures and just how capable the latest plug-in hybrid and fully electric cars now are. It also explains why your electric range can differ from journey to journey, just as the fuel economy of a petrol or diesel car does.”

Sue Robinson, NFDA director, said: “As consumer appetite for electric vehicles increases, it is important that motorists have a good understanding of all the benefits and implications of owning an electric car.

“Battery range is often indicated by consumers as a barrier to EV ownership alongside access to charging and cost. However, a clear understanding of a car’s actual driving range can boost consumer confidence.

“Franchised retailers have a vital role to play in informing their customers about the key aspects to consider when purchasing an EV. It is encouraging that our partnership with LowCVP continues to support them.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: