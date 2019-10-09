Certas Energy announces finalists for SuperStation awards· 09 October, 2019
Certas Energy has announced the finalists for this year’s SuperStation competition, which is open to a network of around 800 Gulf and Pace branded sites.
The competition, which is judged on factors including forecourt appearance, diversity of product offering, customer service, innovation in business strategy aims to drive up site standards.
This year’s competition will culminate on 10th October at the Coldra Court Hotel by Celtic Manor in Newport, South Wales with a Gala Awards Dinner attended by finalists, sponsors and leading industry suppliers.
“With so many Gulf branded forecourts delivering outstanding customer service it has been tougher than ever to choose this year’s finalists,” explained Richard Billington, retail director, Certas Energy.
“The quality of entries is always strong and while it may give our judges headaches and sleepless nights, we are proud of the yardstick that we are setting to provide the UK’s motorists and shoppers with the very best retail experience. As always, I’m expecting our SuperStation Awards to be an exciting and happy occasion as we celebrate our champions.”
The shortlist for each category is:
Best Community Engagement
Bridgend Filling Station, Inverness
Robert Davies Motors, Cardigan
John Grose Garage, Woodbridge
Best Improved
Bridgend Filling Station, Inverness
Gibbet Nook Food Store And Filling Station, Lincolnshire
Glasbury Service Station, Powys
Hillcroft Garage, Langstone, Gwent
Best Pace Site
Beulah Filling Station, Llanwrtyd Wells
Hillcrest Garage, Clwyd
E W Pinchbeck & Sons, Middle Wallop
Best Shop
Will & Freddies – Darlington Road Garage, Richmond
Leven Road Service Station, Beverley
Stevenson Of Oxbridge, Stockton
Best Forecourt Team
Tanerdy Garage, Carmarthen
Stevenson Of Oxbridge, Stockton
John Grose Garage, Woodbridge
Best Gulf Site
Gibbet Nook Food Store And Filling Station, Lincolnshire
Hillcroft Garage, Langstone, Gwent
Leven Road Service Station, Beverley
