Hammer-wielding robber sent packing by forecourt site owner

John Wood

Essex Police are appealing for information after a hammer-wielding robber targeted a service station in St Osyth, before making off empty handed.

Two people pulled up on a moped at the Gulf Service Station in Pump Hill at around 8.20pm on 26 September.

One of the raiders, armed with a hammer, entered the petrol station and demanded the owner open the till.

When he refused, the raider tried to get behind the counter but was pushed away before escaping empty handed.

The pair, both wearing helmets, were then spotted travelling on the moped along St Johns Road, turning into Rouses Lane and then onto a road leading to Jaywick Lane.

Essex Police are appealing for information and have asked anyone who saw anything or may have CCTV or dash cam footage, to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/154213/19. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: