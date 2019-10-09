Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
PRA arranges Business Breakout in Inverness

John Wood · 09 October, 2019
The PRA will be staging a Business Breakout in Inverness on Wednesday October 30.

It is being held at Jurys Hotel in Inverness Millburn Road.

Coffee will be provided from 10am and there will be a free buffet lunch with opportunities to network.

Presentations will include:

• PRA – latest market update;

• Highland Council – enforcement in changing times, the Highland Council approach;

• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;

• Edge Petrol – visualising your forecourt.

To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

