Major forecourt operator wins consent for new site

John Wood

A major forecourt operator with more than 30 sites in the north of England has won planning permission to build a petrol filling station, convenience store and jet wash facilities at a site in Bury.

In May Spar wholesaler and retailer James Hall & Co put in a planning application to Bury Council for the demolition of the vacant Jolly Carters Inn on Bolton Road and development of a petrol filling station.

The plans comprised a forecourt with six fuel pumps, a canopy and jet wash, and a 278sq m Spar store with parking for 20 cars.

A supporting statement by planning consultants Smith & Love said the proposal would generate 20 new jobs (10 full time and 10 part time) and the site would be open from 6am to 11pm seven days a week.

James Hall’s company owned division is known as G&E Murgatroyd and owns about 120 convenience stores across the north of England, including more than 30 forecourts selling Gulf, Shell and Texaco fuel.

