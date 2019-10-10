Three Scottish Jet sites sign up for EDGEPoS

Three Scottish Jet sites sign up for EDGEPoS10 October, 2019
Henderson Technology has unveiled the first three users of its EDGEPoS system in Scotland to benefit from its new link with the delivered wholesaler Fillshill.
They are all Jet-branded sites: Bypass Service Station Haddington; Rigg Service Station in Dunbar; and Cooper Brothers at Newmains.
Scott and Andrew Aitken, are the owners of Bypass and Rigg Service Stations. Scott said: "Henderson Technology invited us to Northern Ireland for an EDGEPoS study tour earlier this year. After seeing the system in a number of stores there, we were extremely impressed with how it coped in a range of size of stores and the advanced features offered on the system. It was an instant decision to proceed with EDGEPoS for our sites."
Andrew added: "We were looking for the most innovative company that could fulfil our needs with state-of-the-art technology. Henderson Technology has come up with the goods and EDGEPoS is the most cutting-edge technology of our times."
02890 941900www.henderson.technology
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
My Account
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.48
|139.21
|127.90
|East Midlands
|132.19
|139.59
|128.21
|London
|132.14
|141.50
|128.41
|North East
|131.21
|141.26
|127.36
|North West
|131.71
|139.53
|127.77
|Northern Ireland
|129.58
|132.90
|126.06
|Scotland
|132.33
|138.59
|127.78
|South East
|133.03
|61.80
|141.15
|128.72
|South West
|132.24
|67.90
|138.71
|127.76
|Wales
|131.42
|135.72
|126.94
|West Midlands
|131.85
|59.90
|139.93
|127.97
|Yorkshire & Humber
|131.60
|139.59
|127.83