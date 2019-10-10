Three Scottish Jet sites sign up for EDGEPoS

Henderson Technology has unveiled the first three users of its EDGEPoS system in Scotland to benefit from its new link with the delivered wholesaler Fillshill.

They are all Jet-branded sites: Bypass Service Station Haddington; Rigg Service Station in Dunbar; and Cooper Brothers at Newmains.

Scott and Andrew Aitken, are the owners of Bypass and Rigg Service Stations. Scott said: "Henderson Technology invited us to Northern Ireland for an EDGEPoS study tour earlier this year. After seeing the system in a number of stores there, we were extremely impressed with how it coped in a range of size of stores and the advanced features offered on the system. It was an instant decision to proceed with EDGEPoS for our sites."

Andrew added: "We were looking for the most innovative company that could fulfil our needs with state-of-the-art technology. Henderson Technology has come up with the goods and EDGEPoS is the most cutting-edge technology of our times."

