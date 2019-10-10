Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

Three Scottish Jet sites sign up for EDGEPoS

10 October, 2019

Henderson Technology has unveiled the first three users of its EDGEPoS system in Scotland to benefit from its new link with the delivered wholesaler Fillshill.

They are all Jet-branded sites: Bypass Service Station Haddington; Rigg Service Station in Dunbar; and Cooper Brothers at Newmains.

Scott and Andrew Aitken, are the owners of Bypass and Rigg Service Stations. Scott said: "Henderson Technology invited us to Northern Ireland for an EDGEPoS study tour earlier this year. After seeing the system in a number of stores there, we were extremely impressed with how it coped in a range of size of stores and the advanced features offered on the system. It was an instant decision to proceed with EDGEPoS for our sites."

Andrew added: "We were looking for the most innovative company that could fulfil our needs with state-of-the-art technology. Henderson Technology has come up with the goods and EDGEPoS is the most cutting-edge technology of our times."

02890 941900www.henderson.technology

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.48139.21127.90
East Midlands132.19139.59128.21
London132.14141.50128.41
North East131.21141.26127.36
North West131.71139.53127.77
Northern Ireland129.58132.90126.06
Scotland132.33138.59127.78
South East133.0361.80141.15128.72
South West132.2467.90138.71127.76
Wales131.42135.72126.94
West Midlands131.8559.90139.93127.97
Yorkshire & Humber131.60139.59127.83
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Top 50 Indie transfers two of its sites t...

UKPIA warns Government over Brexit plan f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Co-op adds its 133 sites to UK Fuels card...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News